Shashi Tharoor no to communal colour

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Clarifying his stance on the kinds of protests against CAA and NRC, Shashi Tharoor, MP, said giving them communal colour would be counterproductive.

“You can’t fight Hindutva communalism by promoting Muslim communalism. Identity politics will destroy India,” Tharoor tweeted.

“BJP is looking for an opportunity to paint this agitation in communal colours. Just making it clear that for most of us this struggle is about India, not about Islam. Or Hinduism. It’s about our constitutional values and founding principles. It’s about defending pluralism. It’s about saving the soul of India. Not one faith vs another,” he wrote.