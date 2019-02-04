CPM, BJP trying to drive majority Hindu away from Congress: A K Antony

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: Senior leader A K Antony on Sunday alleged the CPM and BJP were trying to alienate the majority Hindu from the Congress. He was flagging off the party’s statewide ‘Janamahayatra’ in Kasargod.

“A few minority organisations have also fallen for the CPM’s campaign which claims only it can protect minorities,” said Antony. He urged party workers not to forget the ‘misinformation campaign’ undertaken by the CPM and BJP during the Chenganur bypoll.

“While the CPM said Congress was indulging in soft Hindutva politics, the BJP accused the Congress of minority appeasement. We failed to counter both the narratives because we were lacking when it came to reaching out to people,” he said.

He said studio activism, raising slogans and putting out statements in social media won’t be enough in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. “You will have to go door-to-door and meet people in person,” Antony told party workers.

He said the next election was not just about change of guard at the Centre, but also about protecting the values of the country, its institutions and the Constitution. “For that, the RSS-backed Narendra Modi Government needs to go,” he said.

He said farmer suicides in the country were at an all-time high and the latest job data showed unemployment rate was the highest in 45 years. “If this goes on, there will be riots in urban and rural areas,” he said.

‘It is time to give the Chief Minister a shock’

Antony said it was also time to give a shock to the Pinarayi Government. “After the floods, the LDF Government, instead of focusing on rebuilding the state, invested its time in dividing society along caste and communal lines,” he said.

If the Congress can understand the pulse of the youth and women, it can give a stellar performance in the election, Antony said. “The results will strengthen the hands of Rahul Gandhi,” he said.The ‘Janamahayatra’, led by the KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran, would tour all 140 Assembly constituencies and culminate in Thiruvananthapuram on February 28. AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, Kodikunnil Suresh MP and senior Congress leaders M M Hassan and K Sudhakaran were present at the yatra’s launch.