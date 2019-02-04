‘Include Bhagavad Gita in curriculum’

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Head of the Chinmaya Mission Kerala chapter Swami Vivikthananda Saraswathi on Sunday called upon members of the Hindu community to strengthen themselves to face the challenges being posed against ongoing practices.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 107th Ayroor-Cherukolpuzha Hindu Convention, one of the largest Hindu congregations in Central Travancore, on the sand-bed of the Pampa at Ayroor near Kozhenchery.

“The recent protests by lakhs of devotees, including women and children, against the deviation from ongoing practices of Hindu religion should be a clear case of fighting the “government-sponsored move” against the faith,” he said.

Citing Sabarimala, he said the Hindu community was facing challenges. “Lakhs of devotees, including elderly women, across the country and the globe, opposed the move to deviate from the traditional practices of the faith. The government could not succeed in the face of the resistance from thousands of faithful opposing the challenges posed against the practices,” he said.

Swami said awareness campaigns should be held among members of the community, including the new generation, regarding the unique philosophy of Hindu religion.

“The absence of basic knowledge of the Hindu philosophy, including Upanishads, Vedas and the Bhagavad Gita, among a majority of the Hindu community, is the tragedy faced at present. The inclusion of the Bhagavad Gita in the curriculum or even higher education-levels, should be considered the need of the hour,” he said.

Head of Vazhur Theerthapada Ashramam Swami Prajnananda Theerthapada presided over the inaugural function of the eight-day convention. Aswathi Thirunal Gowri Lakshmibai of Kowdiar Palace was presented with the annual Vidhyadhiraja Award by Ayroor Hindumatha Parishad president T N Upendranatha Kurup. Swami Prabhakarananda Saraswathi delivered the benedictory address. Former deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha P J Kurien, Raju Abraham MLA and BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai offered felicitations. Hindumatha Mahamandalam vice-president P S Nair welcomed the gathering and joint secretary D Rajagopal proposed vote of thanks.