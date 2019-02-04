Home States Kerala

Kerala Arabic Academy to publish football directory

The academy is running various programmes for promotion of Urdu, Arabic, Konkani and Tamil languages.

Published: 04th February 2019 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

Football

For representational purposes (File | AP)

By Shafeeq Alingal
Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Malappuram's soccer craze is set to receive yet another recognition. Kerala Arabic Academy has stepped in with a plan to bring out a comprehensive football directory. The directory 'Malappuram's football grandeur',  will have all details of academies, coaching centres and tournaments taking place across the district.

"The district is known for its love for the game and the directory is a befitting gift to people in Malappuram," said Academy chairman Shanavas Abdul Gafoor. Based in Thiruvananthapuram, the academy is functioning for the promotion of languages and local culture. The academy is running various programmes for promotion of Urdu, Arabic, Konkani and Tamil languages.

Apart from details of clubs, organisations and tournaments, the directory will give space for football players, former players, events and families that contributed to the promotion of football in Malappuram. In addition to the photos and contacts of individuals, clubs and organisations, the directory will feature
their brief history.

The major attraction is the 'sevens calendar' that will help football enthusiasts to get information about major sevens tournaments and their time. Academy organisers have started efforts to collect details from clubs and football lovers. Publication work of the directory is expected to be started by March.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Arabic Academy Football directory Shanavas Abdul Gafoor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp