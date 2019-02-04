Home States Kerala

Kozhikode police to train women, girls in self-defence

The 20-hour self-defence training is designed to equip women mentally and physically to tackle any harassment or violence against them.

Published: 04th February 2019 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The increase in crimes against women and children has prompted the Police Department to impart self-defence training to a maximum number of women and girls in the state through its training centres in the coming months.

The department has also decided to take up training programmes focussing on schools, colleges, government offices, Kudumbashree units and residents associations more vigorously.

Over 50,000 women and girls in the district have been provided training under the programme so far. The two self-defence training centres in the district were opened in 2017. However, the training programme had begun in 2016.

“We are trying to cover women from all strata of society under the programme,” said Women Cell (Kozhikode rural) station house officer C Bhanumathi. 

“Since almost everyone is aware of the self-defence training imparted by the department, women are voluntarily coming forward to take it up. The self-defence training for Anganwadi workers was undertaken on their request. Now, we are gearing up to start their second phase of training,” Bhanumathi said.

Training for the body and mind

The 20-hour self-defence training is designed to equip women mentally and physically to tackle any harassment or violence against them. The participants are trained in techniques to defend themselves against threats such as bag or chain snatching, sexual assaults, domestic violence, eve teasing and harassment on public transport and in enclosed spaces such as lifts and ATMs. The training also includes teaching psychological techniques to improve confidence in women. 

Besides providing hands-on training, the centres will conduct programmes to raise awareness regarding the laws that protect women's rights, methods to prevent harassment, police facilities for ensuring women's safety and aspects of women empowerment.

The department has also been conducting self-defence demonstrations and one-day camps involving interactive sessions between trainers and trainees.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kozhikode police Self-defence

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp