Home States Kerala

Light Metro projects move at a snail’s pace

The government has shown least interest in finding a new consultant and hence the project is dragging to the core, said a source.

Published: 04th February 2019 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the state budget saw a good allocation in the development of infrastructure projects, the government has not earmarked any fund for the proposed Light Metro projects in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode. Since the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the nodal agency in executing the project, backed out, all the proceedings are moving at a slow pace. The DMRC quit from the project following the state government’s reluctance to ink the turnkey consultancy contract for the preparatory work of the transit system even 14 months after the DMRC had undertaken the consultancy.

The government has shown least interest in finding a new consultant and hence the project is dragging to the core, said a source. “For instance, the proposed three flyover projects in Thiruvananthapuram, as part of the metro project, has not seen any progress for the past seven months. Now, the budget has also not set aside any fund for the project. From this move, we can conclude the government has forsaken the project,” said Shelly Raveendran, co-founder of Trivandrum Development Front (TDF).

The DMRC had prepared a revised Detailed Project Report (DPR) as per the new metro policy of 2017. As per the new policy, it’s the respective state governments that should submit the request for approval. Kerala Rapid Transit Corporation Ltd, the special purpose vehicle formed by the state government for the implementation of Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode Light Metro projects, has been entrusted with the task of collecting necessary details.

Earlier, there were allegations that  the Finance Department is sitting on the file as they have not given approval for the revised DPR. However, Manoj Joshi, Principal Secretary, Finance Department, said a steering committee including the Finance Department had given approval and the PWD has to give the final approval for the project.

G Kamala Vardhana Rao, Principal Secretary, PWD, told ‘Express’ the steering committee had given approval and the DPR had been forwarded to the Chief Minister’s office for the approval from a ‘board committee’. “Two months ago, the steering committee has evaluated the DPR. Now, a board committee led by the Chief Minister has to give an approval. Then the state will send the DPR to the Central Government for final approval. So we can start the tender proceedings and find a new consultant after getting the Centre’s approval. However, the preliminary work of the proposed flyovers is progressing without any hiccup. Similarly, the KIIFB has already allocated fund for the flyover projects. The budget can’t earmark fund for the full project as the project is yet to be approved by the Centre,” Rao said.

In Thiruvananthapuram, the Social Impact Assessment at Sreekaryam flyover is over.  The district administration had assigned the Revenue Department to proceed with the land acquisition. At Ulloor, the SIA is under way and the study will be conducted at Pattom flyover in the next phase. According to a source, the land acquisition is moving at a snail’s pace as it will need at least six to seven months extra for completion. In Kozhikode, the situation is even more worse, as only a survey was carried out for the construction of metro stations. As per the revised DPR, the total project cost for Thiruvananthapuram alone has been escalated to  Rs 4,219 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Light Metro Trivandrum Development Front

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp