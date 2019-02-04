Home States Kerala

Sugar is public enemy No 1, says ‘Pioppi Diet’ author Aseem Malhotra

The number of diabetes patients, especially those suffering from Type 2 diabetes, is growing fast in India.

Published: 04th February 2019 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 04:15 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Aseem Malhotra | Manu R Mavelil

By Ambika Raja
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Honorary consultant cardiologist, the author of the international bestseller ‘The Pioppi Diet’ and propagator of Low-Carb High Fat (LCHF) diet Dr Aseem Malhotra, who was in the city to attend the LCHF mega-summit,  believes a majority of lifestyle diseases can be controlled if one follows a sugar-free diet. In an exclusive interview with Express, the doctor talks about the field of medicine and the right diet to be adopted.

Q The number of diabetes patients, especially those suffering from Type 2 diabetes, is growing fast in India. What are the changes we should incorporate in our lifestyle to lower the risk of diabetes ?

I believe if India can get it right, the rest of the world will follow. In India, culturally, people do not realise how damaging diabetes can be. We have replaced our traditional home-cooked meals with ultra-processed food (packed food item with five or more ingredients). This is also the primary reason behind juvenile diabetes. We should avoid fattening food, comprising high-levels of starch, sugar and industrial seed oil. Sugar is public enemy number one and Indians should limit themselves to six teaspoons per day. It is also unethical for doctors to not suggest Type 2 diabetics a low carb diet to manage and potentially reverse the condition.

Q The food Keralites normally consume is rich in carbohydrates and proteins. Do you think LCHF diet will be suitable for people here? If so, what food do you suggest we take and what should we give up ?

Fifty per cent of the diet in Kerala consists of refined carbohydrates. However, LCHF diet will work here. I have received responses from people who switched to a low-carb diet. I would suggest people to go cold turkey on all starch and sugar. Cut out all the white rice for four to six weeks straight, following which they can occasionally consume it . The rice can be replaced by more veggies.  

Q Coconut oil is a key ingredient in a majority of Kerala dishes. In 2017, American Heart Association said coconut oil was unhealthy owing to its high saturated fat content. What is your take on this?   

It is a mistaken belief coconut oil will raise cholesterol. The impact of coconut oil on bad cholesterol (LDL) is minimum. Instead, it only increases good cholesterol. In general, it can only benefit people.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Low-Carb Aseem Malhotra The Pioppi Diet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp