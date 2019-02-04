Home States Kerala

Threat letter to Kanaka Durga: Police initiate probe

Perinthalmanna police have launched a probe after a threat letter was delivered to Kanaka Durga, who had managed to enter the Sabarimala hill shrine with Bindu.

Published: 04th February 2019 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

Earlier, Supreme Court had ordered full time security to Kanaka Durga and Bindu. (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Perinthalmanna police have launched a probe after a threat letter was delivered to Kanaka Durga, who had managed to enter the Sabarimala hill shrine with Bindu.

The letter which was received by the administrator of One-stop Centre shelter home at Perinthalmanna where Kanaka Durga is residing, warns that sentence on both Kanakadurga and Bindu will be carried after the election. Perinthalmanna CI T S Binu said the police had received clues about the people behind the letter.

After her mother in law allegedly attacked her and her brother declared she wouldn’t be allowed to enter the house until she apologises, Kanaka Durga approached Perinthalmanna police who took her to the nearby One Stop Centre.

It was in the first week of January, Kanaka Durga along with Bindu had managed to enter the hill temple. The family of Kanakadurga was not aware of her plan to visit the hill shrine.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kanaka Durga Sabarimala hill shrine Bindu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp