Don’t hide data in clouds, cops got see-through tool  

KOCHI: Don’t think of keeping the Kerala Police away from your secret data by storing it in secure clouds of Apple, Google, MI or Samsung anymore. A major upgradation is on at the department’s forensic division, which is adding state-of-the-art Cyberforensic tools and devices that will help extract data from cloud services.

The cyber forensic division being set up at the new regional forensic lab in Kochi will have the latest tools including Forensic Recovery of Evidence Device (FRED) work station, Oxygen Mobile Forensic and Passware Kits.

“The new lab will have all the latest technology. The hi-tech workstations are exclusively for cybercrime investigation,” said Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) joint director Sunil S P.Cyber security expert and Data Security Council of India member Manu P Zacharia said the latest tools would come in handy for the police.“Accessing clouds aren’t that easy. Through third-party softwares and tools, forensic experts will be able to crack the cloud if they get hold of mobile phones or laptops,” said Manu.