Judicial commission seeks three months’ extension to table report

KOCHI: Justice P S Gopinathan Judicial Commission probing 2016 Puttingal firework mishap which left over 100 dead has sought three months’ extension for filing the report to the government. The commission has started preparing the report after the sittings got over recently.

As the commission’s tenure is all set to end on February 12, Justice Gopinathan has approached the government to provide three more months extension to prepare and file the report. As many as 111 persons were killed and more than 350 injured in the mishap at Puttingal temple in Paravur, Kollam on April 10, 2016.

“The commission has started preparing the report. An extension of the tenure has been sought. The commission wants to table the report by March or April this year,” said K Vasudevan, retired sub-judge and secretary to Justice P S Gopinathan Inquiry Commission.

As part of the inquiry, 179 witnesses and 266 documents which run over 4,779 pages were examined. The commission held 103 sittings starting on February 2017 at Kochi, Varkala, Ashramam and Kollam. As many as 12 persons were impleaded as a party with the inquiry commission, which comprises the District Collector, Additional District Magistrate, Police Commissioner, Assistant Police Commissioner, circle inspector, sub-inspector and temple committee members.

As part of the inquiry, the commission heard from impleaded persons, experts of explosives, medical practitioners, persons who substantiated rituals followed in the temple, public representatives, scientific experts, the report from a forensic laboratory where the explosives were examined by the police. It is being checked whether there is any lapse from the police, district administration and temple committee which led to the tragic accident. The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) which conducted an inquiry into the incident, had found the use of potassium chlorate in the explosives.