Maramon Convention to begin on February 10

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: The 124th Maramon Convention, one of the largest Christian congregations in the continent, is all slated to be held on the sand-bed of Pampa river at Maramon near Kozhenchery from February 10 to 17. Addressing the media here on Monday, general secretary of the Mar Thoma Evangelical Association, which organises the convention, Rev George Abraham Kottanad said that the make-shift auditorium to accommodate one lakh people was ready for the convention.

The convention would be inaugurated by metropolitan and supreme head of Mar Thoma Church Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan at 2.30 pm on Sunday. Association president Yuyakim Mar Coorilos would preside over the convention.

The episcopate of the church Geevarghese Mar Theodosius, Joseph Mar Barnabas, Thomas Mar Thimothios, Issac Mar Philexinos Abraham Mar Paulose, Mathews Mar Makarios, Gregorios Mar Stephanos and Thomas Mar Tithos, would deliver discourse during the convention days.

Archbishop John Tucker Mugabe, Dr Daniel Ho and Rev Raymond Simanga Kumalo would also be addressing the Maramon convention.

Joseph Marthoma Metropolitan would inaugurate the Maramon Convention on February 17, while Cardinal George Alanchery will inaugurate the ecumenical convention at 10 am on February 13. Sarvodaya Sangham state president M P Mathai would be inaugurating a special meet on social evils on February 13. Media committee conveners Anil M George and Varghese Joseph Maramon, correspondence secretary C V Varghese, travelling secretary Rev Samuel Santhoasham, treasurer Anil Maramon and sabha trustee P P Achenkunju would be present at the conference.