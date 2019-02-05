Home States Kerala

‘Mohanlal will not contest elections’

Close friends of Mohanlal have denied he will not contest elections on any party’s ticket.

Published: 05th February 2019 03:39 AM

Mohanlal

Malayalam movie actor Mohanlal (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Close friends of Mohanlal have denied he will not contest elections on any party’s ticket. Speculations and rumours have been spreading on social media that the actor would field from Thiruvananthapuram. But scotching all such rumours, the actor emphatically made it clear in an interview that he will not contest Lok Sabha polls as a BJP candidate. 

Menaka Sureshkumar, a close friend of Mohanlal, said:  “We have talked to Lal about the news reports amid raging speculations. However, he denied it. Some of the BJP leaders asked me to talk to Mohanlal and convince him to contest the elections. However, he said no at that time itself.”

She said though actors like Innocent, Ganesh Kumar and Mukesh had contested in elections, Mohanlal’s case is different. “Mohanlal is at the peak of his career. He is enjoying huge support from movie lovers irrespective of political leniency. He will not be wanting to change that image by contesting in elections as a representative of a particular political party,” she nadded. The Express had earlier quoted the close allies of Mohanlal and had published a report last month that Mohanlal will not contest in the Loka Sabha polls.

Mohanlal BJP candidate

