Rehana Fathima, who attempted Sabatimala trek, convicted in check bounce case

Though the activist filed a review petition at the Kerala High Court against the ruling, the earlier verdict was upheld.

Rehana Fathima

Kochi-based activist Rehana Fathima

Activist Rehana Fathima, who had attempted to trek Sabarimala, has been handed a fine of Rs 2.1 lakh and day's imprisonment for an alleged bank cheque fraud case. The Alappuzha Chief Judicial Magistrate made the ruling following a complaint filed by one R Anil Kumar of Alappuzha.

In 2014, Rehana, who is a BSNL employee, had borrowed a sum of Rs 2 lakh from Anil Kumar, which was returned through a cheque.  However, when he approached the bank with the leaf, it bounced as there was no money in the account.

He moved court against Rehana following the incident and she was handed a penalty of Rs 2,10,000 and a day's imprisonment. Though the activist filed a review petition at the Kerala High Court against the ruling, the earlier verdict was upheld.

She appeared before Alappuzha CJM CK Madhusoodanan on Thursday paid the fine. She was asked to stand in the witness box till the court was adjourned after the day's proceedings.

Following her unsuccessful trekking to the holy shrine, the Kochiite was arrested by the Pathanamthitta police in November on charges of hurting religious sentiments through posts in the social media. She had posted a photograph on Facebook dressed up as an Ayyappa devotee wearing black.

The complainants alleged that her act had hurt their religious sentiments. Following that, a case was registered against her under IPC Section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs).

