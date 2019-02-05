Home States Kerala

Sabarimala issue: Kanakadurga, who offered prayers at temple, allowed to stay in husband's home

Despite threats from saffron organisations, Kanakadurga along with Bindu Hariharan offered prayers at Sabarimala temple.

Published: 05th February 2019 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

Kanaka Durga.

Earlier, Supreme Court had ordered full time security to Kanaka Durga and Bindu. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

MALAPPURAM: A village court here on Tuesday directed that Kanakadurga, who had trekked the Sabarimala hills and offered prayers at the Ayyappa temple, should be allowed to stay in her husband's home.

An interim order was issued by the 'Gram Nayayalya' (village court) on a petition filed by Kanakadurga under the Domestic Violence Act stating she had the right to stay at her husband's home. Nyayadhikari Nimmi KK, in her order, said Kanakadurga had all the right to live in her husband's home.

Gram Nyayalayas are presided over by a Nyayadhikari, who have the same powers of a Judicial Magistrate of First Class.

ALSO READ: Bindu and Kanakadurga get death threats for entering Sabarimala

Kanakadurga (44) who faced stiff opposition from her husband and other relatives for offering prayers at the Sabarimala hill shrine on January 2, was forced to take refuge at a 'One Stop Shelter' at Perinthalmanna here after her house was locked and family members shifted to another building.

Upon her return from Sabarimala, Kanakadurga, an employee of the Kerala Civil Supplies Corporation, had not been able to go home as she ended in hospital after being allegedly attacked by her mother-in-law over the temple entry issue.

The case has been posted to March 11 for further hearing. Kanakadurga, along with another woman, Bindu (42), had scripted history by offering prayers at the hill shrine on January 2. The duo also received death threats.

ALSO READ: INTERVIEW | We don't know if CM had any role in our Sabarimala visit: Bindu and Kanakadurga

The Supreme Court had in a historic verdict last year lifted the centuries-old ban and allowed women of all age groups to offer prayers at the temple. Both the women are being provided round-the-clock security by police besides CCTV surveillance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala Sabarimala women entry Kanakadurga Sabarimala Sabarimala women threatened

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp