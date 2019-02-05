Sabarimala revenue has declined: Kadakampally Surendran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Compared to previous years, the Sabarimala temple’s revenue has come down this year, Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran informed the Assembly. The minister admitted to the fall in revenue in a reply to a query from the Opposition legislators the other day.

The total revenue during this Mandala-Makaravilakku season is Rs 180.18 crore, compared to the 279.43 crore last year. As per the information given by the devaswom board, the difference in revenue is around `99,24,51,694, Kadakampally said. However, he reiterated the fall in the number of pilgrims was due to the violence unleashed by certain organisations.

“The devotees who visited the shrine had a hassle-free darshan”, Surendran said. Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said action is being taken against those who unleashed violence at Sabarimala. Earlier, TDB president A Padmakumar had said the aggregate revenue during the 39 days of the ongoing pilgrimage season showed a decline of around Rs 100 crore.