1 dies, 8 go missing; 55 per cent excess rainfall in October

Several low-lying areas got inundated and normal life was thrown into disarray.

A boy stands on the shore braving high waves at Chellanam, Kochi, on Thursday. The coastal village bore the brunt after sea turned rough | A Sanesh

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: One person died in Kannur and eight went missing across the state in rain-related incidents after cyclonic storm ‘Maha’ formed in the Arabian Sea intensified into a severe cyclonic storm on Thursday. Several low-lying areas got inundated and normal life was thrown into disarray.

Sea turned rough in Malappuram, Thrissur and Ernakulam districts. In Ponnani, Malappuram, water entered nearly 150 houses on the coast while people were shifted to camps in Chellanam, Kochi. As many as 16 fishermen got stranded off Kasaragod. Contact could not be established with a few fishing boats in Thrissur and Kozhikode.

The Met Department has forecast downpour on Friday. The state has been receiving heavy rainfall since the arrival of the northeast monsoon a fortnight ago.Statistics show the state has received 55 per cent excess rainfall in the first month of the ongoing northeast monsoon due to depression and cyclonic circulations over the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea. 

Holiday today for all educational institutions in Kannur and Kasaragod, coastal taluks in Thrissur and Malappuram; and Kochi and Kanayannur taluks in Ernakulam

Climate change helps  state overcome  deficiency in rainfall

The state has recorded 470 mm rain against the long-period average of 303.4 mm in the month of October. Rain continued to lash the state, especially its central and northern parts, on Thursday. It followed a rich southwest monsoon, which saw many northern districts suffer flood. Experts said the climate change and the frequent formation of depressions and cyclonic circulations helped 
the state to overcome its deficiency in rainfall.

