CM Pinarayi Vijayan justifies Palakkad Maoist killings before CPM

The chief minister said the Maoists were heavily armed with AK 47 and other weapons. The Thunderbolt personnel acted in self-defence after firing by the Maoists.

Published: 01st November 2019 03:24 PM

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the CPI continues with its opposition in the Maoist killings at Attappady, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan remained adamant in his stand, justifying the police action. On Friday the chief minister briefed the CPM state secretariat about the Maoist killings and the situation which led to the encounter. 

The chief minister said the Maoists were heavily armed with AK 47 and other weapons. The Thunderbolt personnel acted in self-defence after firing by the Maoists. The chief minister said the state government is waiting for the findings of the Magisterial probe into the encounter. 

Earlier speaking in the Assembly, the chief minister had termed the Maoist killings unfortunate but backed the police personnel. He said the government has been engaged in attempts to bring the ultras to the mainstream. 

The CPI state council had the other day termed the incident a fake encounter. Coming down heavily on the police action, the CPI made its dissent evident. A high-level CPI delegation led by state assistant secretary is visiting Manjakandi forest, where the Maoists were killed, today. 

