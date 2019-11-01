Court stalls cremation of slain Maoists till Monday

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The Palakkad District Sessions Court has directed authorities that the bodies of the Maoists killed in an encounter with Thunderbolt commandos in Manjakandi forest of Attappadi should not be cremated till November 4. The direction was issued on Thursday in a petition filed by relatives of the deceased Maoists Manivasakam and Karthi.

The relatives—Manivasakam’s sister Lakshmi, her husband Salivahanan and Karthi’s brother Murugeshan—had moved the court stating that the Maoists were killed in a fake encounter. The court also directed that proof of all formalities taken before the shootout was ordered and other details be produced before the court on Saturday. The court will hear the petition of the relatives again on Saturday.

The petitioners had stated that the Supreme Court guidelines on encounter deaths were not followed. The relatives demanded re-postmortem examinations if anything unusual is stated in the postmortem report. The bodies are presently kept at the Thrissur Medical College.