Home States Kerala

Cyclone Maha to turn very severe

Fisheries Dept seeks suspension of fishing activities along and off state’s coast till tomorrow

Published: 01st November 2019 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The severe cyclonic storm Maha (pronounced as M’maha) is intensifying into a very severe cyclonic storm over the east-central Arabian Sea. The Aminidivi island on the Lakshadweep reported the maximum wind speed of 72 kmph at 2.30pm on Thursday and it would be a severe cyclone during the next 24 hours, with the wind speed touching 130-140 kmph on Friday and gusting to 155 kmph.

Though Kerala is not on the cyclone path, the state is experiencing heavy showers and gusty wind on the coastal and hilly stretches. According to a weather bulletin issued by the IMD, the Maha cyclone over the east-central Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area moved north. It is very likely to move northwest and thereafter move west-northwest intensifying into a very severe cyclonic storm over east-central Arabian Sea during the next 24 hours.  

The fisheries department has called to suspend all fishing activities along and off the coast of Kerala till Saturday considering the cyclonic circulation over the Arabian Sea. Sea conditions over Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea will be rough to very rough by Friday. Further, gale wind speed reaching 95-105 kmph gusting to 115 kmph is also prevailing over east-central Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area around the system centre. 

Rough sea 
Several coastal stretches in the state have been witnessing rough sea with waves battering the shores. As many as 16 fishermen who ventured into the sea, disregarding the warning, from Beypore in Kozhikode are yet to reach the coast due to turbulent weather, said reports. Though the IMD had declared an orange alert in five districts on Thursday, there is no heavy rain warning for Friday except isolated heavy showers as the cyclonic system is moving away from the state.

2019 - rain so far
Actual rainfall    470mm
Normal rainfall    303.4mm
Difference 55 per cent 
Oct 1-Dec 31, 2018
Actual rainfall    465.6mm
Normal rainfall    480.7mm
Difference    3 per cent
Southwest Monsoon 2019 (June 1 to Sep 30)
Actual rainfall    2,309.8mm
Normal rainfall    2,049.2mm
Difference     13 per cent

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyclone Maha Kerala
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp