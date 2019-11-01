Early Cancer Detection Centre awaits upgrade

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: On one hand, Cochin Cancer Research Centre (CCRC), which turns three on Friday, is hogging the limelight. On the other, its sibling, the Early Cancer Detection Centre (ECDC) at Kaloor, lies totally ignored despite being at the heart of one of Ernakulam district’s busiest cities.

“CCRC is a boon for cancer patients in central Kerala. However, we know reaching the centre is a huge task for anyone as there are not many transportation facilities. Meanwhile, accessibility is not an issue for ECDC which is near the Kaloor bus stand. Hence, tele-communication facilities to main centres can be facilitated here which will benefit patients,” said Dr Sanil Kumar, a member of the Justice V R Krishna Iyer Movement.

Established under the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) in 1984, At present, more than 50 patients visit the centre daily during its 9am-4.30pm working hours. Dr Latha A, a cytopathologist at ECDC, said there are plans to upgrade the facilities at the centre by bringing in advanced technology to detect cancer. “As of now, we have the required facilities to detect cancer.

We have 10 employees and are planning to build another floor to offer services of radiologists. Patients voluntarily and those recommended from the General Hospital and other private hospitals also come here. We are not short of patients,” she said. However, the stench coming from a drainage nearby makes the visit and the wait for their turn at the centre taxing for people.

“I have been sitting here for over an hour. I felt nauseous after some time and had to go out for some fresh air. It feels suffocated in here and once the rain hits, things become pathetic,” said Aamina, a patient, who arrived at ECDC for detection.“The waste from the Kochi Corporation’s slaughterhouse flows through the drainage right next to the building. Despite complaints, no measures have been taken to address the issue,” said James, a technical officer at ECDC.