Karamana mystery: Autopsy shows head injury caused Jayamadhavan’s death

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Jayamadhavan Nair, the last heir of Koodathil Veedu, had died of head injury, revealed his histopathology report. The death of Nair was the last in the series from the family that held immense wealth in the form of landholdings. Seven people had died in the family in the last two decades of which Nair’s death was termed as fishy by the relatives.

Jayamadhavan was 63 when he was found dead on the floor of his house near Karamana in April 2017.

The relatives claimed Nair was healthy when he died and after his demise the most of the property went to caretaker Raveendran, which they found was suspicious. Raveendran got hold of the properties based on a will prepared by Nair before his death.

The autopsy report had mentioned injury marks on the body. The histo-pathology report gave more clarity to the findings as it said the head and nose injuries were found on the body. The report further said the skull was intact, but there was internal bleeding in the brain.A senior police officer told TNIE that probe team will now find out how he sustained the injury.

“Head injury could have occurred by fall from the cot or by a blow to the head. We will investigate all possible angles before reaching a conclusion,” the officer said.Meanwhile, the police raided the residence of Raveendran and seized documents including revenue records. Police said they will examine the records in the coming days. The details are also being collected from revenue department regarding Koodathil family land holdings and about the present owners.