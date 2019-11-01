Home States Kerala

Kerala church feud: Outrage as kids made to write message in blood with pricked fingers

The Child Rights Commission has sought a report from the District Administration, District Child Protection Officer, and the police chief regarding the incident.

Published: 01st November 2019 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

Children writing 'Sathyam' (truth) with their own blood at a protest gathering held at Kothamangalam Church in Ernakulam, Kerala.

Children writing 'Sathyam' (truth) with their own blood at a protest gathering held at Kothamangalam Church in Ernakulam, Kerala. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: Children were seen writing 'Sathyam' (truth) with their blood on a piece of paper at Kothamangalam Marthoma church in Kerala’s Ernakulam district last Sunday. Their index fingers were pricked and rubber bands were tied around it (to let more blood).

Around 25000 Sunday school students from various parishes across the state had gathered at Kothamangalam to pledge their allegiance to the Patriarch of Antioch.

This latest drama in the tussle between the Orthodox and Jacobite factions is drawing criticism from various quarters with well-known personalities saying that this tantamounts to exploiting the innocence of children.

"I do not believe that students on their own committed the act of piercing their fingertips. We know how kids get worried and behave with fear when they get slightly hurt with some cut or wound while playing. Therefore, this is not something the kids have done on their own, a compulsion from the third party, either the church organisers or someone else. For me, prompting the kids to do so is a criminal act," said writer Sara Joseph.

"God would never want his children to be hurt in any way. Even the Bible says whoever does not receive the Kingdom of God like a child will not enter it at all. It means they should have the innocence of a child. In many verses we can see God's love for children, he says do not hinder them from coming to Him; for the Kingdom of heaven belongs to them," said Sara Joseph.

However, social activist and psychologist Parvathy T, blamed the parents for brainwashing the kids and prompting them to engage in such acts. "Parents are the real culprits, they have no complaint in hurting their own children for religion. When people are battling to survive the economic recession we are facing, they evade such social commitments and encourage their children to engage in these acts. It is a very saddening reality," said Parvathy.

The Child Rights Commission has sought a report from the District Administration, District Child Protection Officer, and the police chief regarding the incident. "It is an offense if the act has been committed by children below 18 years of age. We have registered a suo motu case based on the news reports and action will be taken against organisers if any compulsion is reported," said P Suresh, chairman of the Child Rights Commission.

Based on the direction from the Commission, Ernakulam Rural SP K Karthik has sought a report from Muvattupuzha DySP about the incident.

Meanwhile, Jacobite vicar of the Kothamangalam church Fr Jose Paruthuvayalil said that nobody forced the kids to spill their blood. "Out of over 25000 students, only some were engaged in writing with their blood. We did not force anyone, they voluntarily came forward in pledging their allegiance to Patriarch of Antioch. People have several ways of expressing their faith, there are even those who are ready to sacrifice their life for faith," said Fr Jose.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kothamangalam church Kerala Church row Jacobite Orthodox
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp