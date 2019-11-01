Home States Kerala

Pinarayi’s meeting with girls’ mother sparks BJP’s suspicion

An inquiry by the CBI is needed to bring out the truth, Sobha Surendran said. Meanwhile, the 100-hour satyagraha organised by the BJP at Attappallam completed three days. 

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD:  The BJP on Thursday raised suspicion that there was a conspiracy in arranging an audience with the chief minister for the parents of the two Dalit children, who committed suicide after being subjected to sexual assault at Attappallam in Walayar, on the day the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) arrived to meet the family.

Addressing media persons here, BJP state general secretary Sobha Surendran alleged that the state home department, which has all along been torpedoing the sexual assault case which led to the suicide of the two children, was behind this move also.

The children’s mother a few days back had stated that it was the “arivaal” (sickle) party which was behind the protection of the accused, she said, and asked how she suddenly found virtue in the chief minister from the same party and expressed confidence in him.

An inquiry by the CBI is needed to bring out the truth, Sobha Surendran said. Meanwhile, the 100-hour satyagraha organised by the BJP at Attappallam completed three days. The satyagraha was inaugurated by BJP state vice-president N Sivarajan.

