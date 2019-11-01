Home States Kerala

Police release visuals of Attapadi shootout

Adivasi Action Council leader Murugan and Thaikula Sangam leader Sivaal, of Attappadi, had publicly expressed their doubts on the shootout being a genuine one.

Published: 01st November 2019 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Visuals of revenue, police, forest and medical personnel, who went to conduct inquest on the bodies of the Maoists, lying on the ground to escape fire from insurgents in Manjakandi forest in Attappadi on Thursday I As released by police

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Faced with a barrage of criticism from Adivasi leaders and coalition partner CPI that the shootout in the Manjakandi forests of Attappadi was a fake encounter, police released the visuals of the shootout between the Thunderbolt personnel and the Maoists on Thursday.

Adivasi Action Council leader Murugan and Thaikula Sangam leader Sivaal, of Attappadi, had publicly expressed their doubts on the shootout being a genuine one. The relatives of the deceased Maoists had also approached the court in Palakkad stating that they were killed in a fake encounter.

However, police maintained that on the second day, while the revenue, police, forest and medical teams were performing inquest on the bodies of the three Maoists, who were killed the previous day, they were fired upon by the remaining insurgents. It was in this firing that Manivasakam, the fourth Maoist, was killed. According to police, the operation lasted for two hours.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maoists Attappadi
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp