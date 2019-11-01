Shoddy trial led to accused walking free in Walayar case: PK Sreemathi

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: CPM leader PK Sreemathi said it was the lapses on the part of the prosecution that led to the acquittal of the accused in the Walayar case. She was speaking to mediapersons at Walayar along with the leaders of the Mahila Association on Thursday.

“A reprobe should be held. The prosecutor should quit the post,” she said. “The prosecution which is supposed to argue against the accused has reportedly not visited the house of the victims. It is a serious lapse,” she said.