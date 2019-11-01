Home States Kerala

Walayar sisters death: Panel raps govt for taking parents to meet CM during their visit 

Jain told mediapersons that both the prosecution and police had failed to present the necessary evidence in the court which led to the acquittal of all three accused in the case.

Various organisations protest at Kidson Corner at Mananchira in Kozhikode, demanding justice for the girls in the Walayar case | Manu R Mavelil

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The Left government, which is on the backfoot over the CPM workers’ alleged involvement in the rape and death of two minor Dalit sisters, has come in for more criticism after the girls’ parents were taken to Thiruvananthapuram for an audience with the chief minister on a day when the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) visited their home at Attappallam in Walayar.

Commission member Yashwant Jain questioned the state government’s intention in arranging Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s meeting with the parents of the two girls, who had died under mysterious circumstances in 2017.

He said the district administration was informed in advance about the NCPCR members’ visit. The district collector and superintendent of police were also not present when the commission arrived. If necessary, they will be summoned to New Delhi, Jain said.

BJP leader Sobha Surendran termed the act of shifting the mother of the girls to the state capital on Thursday as the LDF government’s “conspiracy” to scuttle the probe. She also demanded a CBI enquiry into the case.

Jain told mediapersons that both the prosecution and police had failed to present the necessary evidence in the court which led to the acquittal of all three accused in the case. Jain said if the girls’ mother confirms her arrival on Friday morning, he is ready to wait and delay his return. 

Parents demand CBI probe
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Parents of the minor siblings met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, demanding a CBI probe into the sexual assault and mysterious death of the two girls. The CM has agreed to their demand.

