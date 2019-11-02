Cyclone Maha moves away from Kerala coast

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sunny days are ahead for the state as the Maha cyclone has moved away from the Kerala coast. The India Metrological Department (IMD) has forecast only light drizzle for the next five days across the state. The Maha cyclone took a recurve in the Arabian Sea and is moving towards the Gujarat coast. Meanwhile, another low pressure area has been formed over the Arabian Sea near Andaman, which is likely to intensify into a depression and deep depression subsequently, while moving towards the Odisha coast. It will not directly affect Kerala. However, northern Kerala is likely to experience showers by Tuesday, said weathermen.



Search on for missing fishers

The two fishermen who went missing in the sea off Chettuva harbour near Chavakkad in Thrissur are yet to be traced. A search operation is underway to find the two fishermen who ventured into the sea on boats titled Thampuran and Samuel