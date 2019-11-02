Home States Kerala

Funeral of 91-year-old woman in ‘deep freeze’

District Collector Adeela Abdulla said she had discussed the issues with leaders of both the factions.

Published: 02nd November 2019 06:07 AM

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The funeral of a 91-year-old woman is in limbo owing to the tussle between the Jacobite and Orthodox factions of Malankara Church over control of St Mary’s Church, Kattachira, near Kayamkulam.The body of Mariyamma Rajan of Kizhakkeveetil, Kattachira, a Jacobite, has been kept in the mortuary of a private hospital for the past six days owing to the dispute the two groups.

The Jacobite faction demanded that a Jacobite priest should lead the funeral rituals at Mariyamma’s home and that no rituals should be conducted under the leadership of the Orthodox priest at the cemetery.  However, the Orthodox faction – which got control of St Mary’s Church based on a Supreme Court verdict – refused, delaying the funeral.

District Collector Adeela Abdulla said she had discussed the issues with leaders of both the factions. “I have sought their stand on the matter and will take a decision after hearing their opinions,” she said. The dispute is several years old. The district administration had handed over its ownership to the Orthodox faction based on a Supreme Court verdict a few months ago.

TAGS
Orthodox faction Jacobite faction
