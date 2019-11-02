Home States Kerala

Maoist killings: CPI for probe, action against cops

He alleged the police were trying to plant evidence in the forest when the team arrived at the spot.

Pics | Arun Angela/Policemen deployed in Manjikandi forest area for Maoist combing operation returning on Friday.

By Express News Service

ATTAPPADI : A CPI delegation led by the party’s assistant secretary K Prakash Babu on Friday visited the encounter site in Manjakandi forest, where four Maoists were gunned down by Kerala Police’s Thunderbolt commando team earlier this week. The delegation comprising MLAs EK Vijayan, Muhammed Muhsin, state executive member P Prasad and district secretary KP Suresh Raj demanded a magisterial inquiry and stringent action against the officers “who have brought disgrace to the state government”.

“There was no alarming situation prevailing in Attappadi that necessitated a police action. We’ve visited the encounter site and understood that the allegations of fake encounter are true. An atmosphere of terror is prevailing in the tribal villages of Attappadi and there is an apprehension among the tribals who eke out a living by collecting forest produce that the police may implicate them alleging Maoist links. We request the government to withdraw the Thunderbolt commandos immediately,” Prakash Babu told TNIE.

“The people who visited the spot yesterday (Thursday) didn’t see any bullet marks on the trees around the site. When we visited the spot today (Friday), there were bullet marks on the bamboo trees around the site. A large posse of armed cops were deployed in the area, who initially denied us permission to enter the forest. Finally, when we entered, the force was withdrawn and not a single policeman was present to guard the site,” said Prakash Babu. 

State bureaucracy working against govt’s policy: CPI

According to the CPI leaders, the LDF government in Kerala is a model for protection of human rights for the entire nation. But the bureaucracy is working against the government’s policy, bringing disgrace to the state. So the government should order a magisterial inquiry after collecting evidence from all stakeholders including the tribals and ensure action against the people who carried out the operation. Suresh Raj said the tribals were living in fear as the armed commandos were conducting vehicle inspection in the area. The government should ensure the safety of tribals who enter the forest to collect produce, he said.

