By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Writer T Padmanabhan has been chosen for the ONV Memorial Award 2019 instituted by University of Kerala. The award comprises a cash prize of `1 lakh, a statuette and a citation.

Padmanabhan was chosen for the award for his contributions towards the development and transformation of Malayalam short story through his literary works. The jury was chaired by Dr Deshamanagalam Radhakrishnan. The jury members were C R Prasad, S Naseeb and S Shifa.