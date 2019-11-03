3 held for sexual assault of minor

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kadinamkulam Police took three persons taken into custody on Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl studying in the ninth standard.

According to police, the girl went missing on her way home. “When we traced her, she told us that on the way she met two men, who she claimed, were her friends. When they offered her a lift, she accepted and roamed around with them. She then said that when they reached a deserted place, the men raped her,” said a police officer. Police also said they were unable to verify the claim as the girl was in her menstrual cycle.