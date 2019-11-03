Govt gives nod for de-silting Mangalam dam, 18 reservoirs and 6 regulators

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Empowered Committee headed by the chief secretary has given approval for de-silting Mangalam dam, 18 reservoirs and six regulators under the Irrigation Department. The committee has directed the department to take steps for starting de-silting.

The committee has given approval for cleaning 18 reservoirs and six regulators for increasing the storage capacity by removing the accumulated sand. Steps to de-silt Chulliyar dam would begin only after completing the tendering process for de-silting Mangalam dam. As per the report, around 2.96 MCM silt is estimated to be removed from Mangalam dam.

A three-level monitoring system will monitor the proceedings. A district-level committee headed by the district collector, state-level empowered committee and technical committee will oversee the process. Steps to remove silt, sand and sediments to increase the storage of 18 reservoirs will be carried out in two phases.

The committee has also decided to invite expression of interest to prepare the detailed project report.