Home States Kerala

More time to file details of cess collected under Punarjani

In the latest order, the court made it clear that if the government fails to file the affidavit, the officer concerned should be present before the court with records.

Published: 03rd November 2019 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has directed the state government to furnish details of the entire amount collected as cess under ‘Punarjani 2030’, a scheme for the rehabilitation of bar employees, who lost their jobs following the closure of bars as part of the previous UDF government’s amended Abkari policy. 

Justice S V Bhatti issued the order on the petition filed by E Kunjumon of Alappuzha, a former bar employee who lost his job on April 1, 2014. Counsel for the petitioner Advocate C V Manuvilsan submitted that to rehabilitate the retrenched bar employees, the government formulated ‘Punarjani-2030’ and imposed a five per cent cess on liquor sold through Bevco. The government has been collecting cess since October 2014.  

When the case came up for hearing, the government pleader sought more time to implement the order issued on October 26 seeking details. The court had also directed to inform the details regarding how much amount has been collected till date and how much amount has been disbursed among the ex-bar employees. In the latest order, the court made it clear that if the government fails to file the affidavit, the officer concerned should be present before the court with records.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp