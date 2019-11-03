Pravasi Legal Aid Cell officially launched

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Norka Roots has officially launched the ‘Pravasi Legal Aid Cell’ in the state. Formed to assist expatriate Keralites, the cell will provide free legal aid to non-resident Keralites (NRKs) in various countries and especially in west Asia.

According to officials, Norka Roots has appointed legal consultants in Kuwait and Oman in its first phase and the facility would soon be expanded to other countries.

The project envisages providing legal aid to expatriate Malayalees serving jail term in the GCC countries for minor offences and in cases related to miscarriage of justice. Employment issues, filing cases, compensation, mercy petitions are some of the areas that the cell will provide assistance, including translator services, to expatriate Malayalees.

The cell would also hold legal awareness programmes in association with various Malayali associations.

According to Norka authorities, absence of a proper legal aid has often sent many hapless employees to jails in these foreign countries. Through this project, a person in distress or his immediate relatives or friends who hold valid documents, can approach the cell for legal aid.

The application for the legal aid should be addressed to ‘Chief Executive Officer, Norka Roots, Third Floor, Norka Center, Thycaud, Thiruvanathapuram – 695014’. The application can also be sent via mail to coceo@norkaroots.net and ceonorkaroots@gmail.com. The application is available on its website www.norkaroots.org. For more details contact 0091 880 2012 345 or toll free number 1800 425 3939. A missed call facility is available for callers from abroad.