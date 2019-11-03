Home States Kerala

Renaissance issue: Sukumaran Nair turns against CM

Earlier, Pinarayi had said that leaders of community organisation should not impose their retrogressive thoughts on its members.

Published: 03rd November 2019 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair

NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The stand-off between the Nair Service Society (NSS) and the LDF-led state government took a new turn with NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan locking horns over neo-renaissance initiatives.

Responding to an indirect criticism aired by Pinarayi against the NSS leadership, Nair said the CM’s statement was ill-motivated. “If the chief minister had meant the NSS, the organisation turns it down with contempt,” Nair said.

Earlier, Pinarayi had said that leaders of community organisation should not impose their retrogressive thoughts on its members. Pinarayi had also said those who didn’t reform themselves according to the changing times would be nullified.

According to Nair, Pinarayi’s words sounded like a kind of threat that “we are the only apostles of renaissance, everyone should come our way and others would become inconsequential”. “The government had launched discussions over renaissance in connection with the Sabarimala issue. Consequently, savarna - avarna (lower and elite class) divide and forward and backward class classification were triggered. Everyone knows all these are for political gains,” he said.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nair Service Society Pinarayi Vijayan G Sukumaran Nair
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp