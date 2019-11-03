Rlys approves girder designs

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The long-delayed construction of the Alappuzha bypass is expected to be completed soon with the Railways approving the design of the girders brought for building the rail overbridges (RoBs) at Kuthirapanthi and Malikamukku.

“With this, the construction of RoBs will begin soon and will be completed in two months,” said Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran.

“Ninety-eight per cent of the bypass construction is over. Some of the technical problems raised by the Railways had delayed the completion of the project. Railways engineers examined the girders and submitted a report to the chief engineer,” the minister said in a release.

“The chief engineer approved the girders on October 24. I received the official intimation on October 31,” the release said.

Slight changes in the chamber of the girders were recommended and the contracting company has begun steps to rectify them, he said.

The delay in the completion had angered the local residents who had begun an agitation for the opening of the bypass.

The work on the project, originally mooted 45 years ago, began in April 2015 and was slated to be completed in September 2017. When the work got delayed owing to various reasons, the deadline was initially extended to May 2016 and then to August 31, 2018. The construction, except the RoBs, was completed before end of the latest deadline.The 6.8-km two-lane bypass road links Kommady on the north and Kalarcode on the south and bypasses the western side of the National Highway 66. The road has two major junctions at Kommady and Kalarcode. A major feature of the bypass is elevated highway which passes near the Alappuzha beach.