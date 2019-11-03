Home States Kerala

UAPA: Govt on defensive after Baby, Kanam come out against police

Leaders asked police to review its action of charging UAPA on two students in Kozhikode

Published: 03rd November 2019 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran

CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Slapping Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) on two CPM workers in Kozhikode has put the Left government and the Home Department on the defensive. On one side, the Opposition UDF has come out against the decision. However, the government has found itself in a spot after CPM politburo member MA Baby and CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran came down heavily on the state police. 

Severely criticising the police action, Baby wanted the police to review its action of charging the provisions of UAPA on two students. “Neither the CPM nor the Kerala government has any doubt that UAPA is a black legislation. However, some police officials in the state are yet to be convinced about this fact,” Baby said. In a Facebook post, the senior Left leader added that the people of Kerala were sure that the state government would make its stance clear on the issue. 

Coming down heavily on the police action, Kanam said such actions would not go down well among the masses, especially with a Left government in power. “UAPA should not be imposed in such cases. As per the directives issued in the state, such charges should be slapped only by an official in the rank of IG. It is understood that all such norms were clearly violated in Kozhikode,” said Kanam.  If the accused had committed any crime, cases should be registered, as per the existing law, he said. “We are not against that. However, the party does not agree with any legislation that allows the police to keep somebody in custody without trial. The state police should act as per the Left government’s policies,” he added. 

Meanwhile, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala termed it a barbaric act. Accusing the  state government of violating democratic rights, he said UAPA should not be charged against those fighting for ideologies.

“Imposing UAPA on them is wrong. They are not Maoists, but those who are expressing solidarity with Maoists. Such people have always been there,” Chennithala said, adding such people were there even when he was the home minister. “Slapping UAPA on two CPM workers shows the barbaric face of the Pinarayi government,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UAPA CPM Kanam Rajendran MA Baby Maoist Killings Maoists
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp