Walayar sisters' deaths: Victims’ mother to move HC for CBI inquiry

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD : The mother of the two minor girls of Walayar who committed suicide after being sexually abused said that she would be moving the High court in the next few days seeking a CBI probe. Speaking to media persons at her home in Attappalam near Walayar, she said that she has been promised full support by the government. She said she had confidence in the Chief Minister who promised all assistance.

Asked as to why she left Palakkad for Thiruvananthapuram when National Child Rights Protection Commission (NCPRC) member Yashwant Jain had come to meet her from New Delhi, the mother said that she was not informed.

“When some official comes to see me from so far, why should I leave?” she said.

