Ambalappuzha Palpayasam gets a ‘bitter’ name

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: A Delicious dessert, being offered to Lord Krishna at the Ambalappuzha temple for ages, is facing an identity crisis after authorities renamed it to sound like a medicinal decoction that mostly tastes bitter.

Ambalappuzha Palpayasam is distributed and sold to devotees at the Lord Krishna temple every day, but the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has decided to rename it as Gopala Kashayam. Kashayam refers to a decoction or extract of a single herb or group of herbs.
TDB president A Padmakumar confirmed the board’s decision.

“Ritualistically, it has been called as Gopala Kashayam. Its name was changed later to Ambalappuzha Palpayasam,” said Padmakumar, who added the board has also decided to register for a patent for the dessert along with Thiruvarppu Ushapayasam, Kottarakkara Unniyappam as well as Sabarimala Appam and Aravana.

The TDB’s decision to give the payasam an identity is understandable considering that the Devaswom vigilance caught a few men who had sold it in black market in the temple town. Further, a bakery from Tiruvalla had sold a similar dessert under the label Ambalappuzha Palpayasam, prompting the TDB to file a case against its owner.

The payasam prepared in the temple has been in huge demand and the TDB, in fact, had to reduce its daily quantity following a High Court order.

While the board’s make sense, many devotees still cannot digest the new name.

“We’ve been used to Ambalappuzha Palpayasam for centuries and many devotees can’t accept the name change,” said Thalavadi panchayat member Ajithkumar Pisharath.

