Home States Kerala

Arrests clear indication of CPM’s duplicity: BJP

Sobha Surendran said that the arrest of Alan Shuhaib and Thwaha  Fasal under UAPA cannot be taken lightly and said that the CPM cadre across the state had this dual face.

Published: 04th November 2019 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala BJP general secretary Shobha Surendran

Kerala BJP general secretary Shobha Surendran

By Arun Lakshman
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP has come out strongly against the CPM in the arrest of two of its cadre under UAPA. Party state general secretary Sobha Surendran said the CPM has always been into this duplicity with the cadre showing party allegiance during day and indulging in nefarious activities and working with terror organisations during night.

Sobha Surendran said that the arrest of Alan Shuhaib and Thwaha  Fasal under UAPA cannot be taken lightly and said that the CPM cadre across the state had this dual face.

“CPM as a political party has always been keeping a close association with several disruptive organisations and the arrest of two of its members under UAPA is the latest episode of the manner in which that party is functioning,” Sobha told TNIE over telephone. 

She said the LDF government had no moral right to put the blame on the police and said that if the police had erred, then it was a clear example of the failure of the state’s political leadership. “CITU leader Elamaram Kareem, MP, had recently said that Muslims and other marginalized people are being arrested in large numbers under UAPA, now his own party cadres have been arrested and the BJP would like to know his reaction on this,” she said.

The BJP leader said that the Centre’s policy is to show no mercy to anti-national forces and the union home minister is particular that anti-nationals and such terror movements do not have any place in the country. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sobha Surendran CPM
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp