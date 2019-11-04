Arrests clear indication of CPM’s duplicity: BJP

Arun Lakshman By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP has come out strongly against the CPM in the arrest of two of its cadre under UAPA. Party state general secretary Sobha Surendran said the CPM has always been into this duplicity with the cadre showing party allegiance during day and indulging in nefarious activities and working with terror organisations during night.

Sobha Surendran said that the arrest of Alan Shuhaib and Thwaha Fasal under UAPA cannot be taken lightly and said that the CPM cadre across the state had this dual face.

“CPM as a political party has always been keeping a close association with several disruptive organisations and the arrest of two of its members under UAPA is the latest episode of the manner in which that party is functioning,” Sobha told TNIE over telephone.

She said the LDF government had no moral right to put the blame on the police and said that if the police had erred, then it was a clear example of the failure of the state’s political leadership. “CITU leader Elamaram Kareem, MP, had recently said that Muslims and other marginalized people are being arrested in large numbers under UAPA, now his own party cadres have been arrested and the BJP would like to know his reaction on this,” she said.

The BJP leader said that the Centre’s policy is to show no mercy to anti-national forces and the union home minister is particular that anti-nationals and such terror movements do not have any place in the country.