Home States Kerala

Office complex: RBDCK plans steps to recover bank guarantee

The move follows the Kerala High Court directive asking RBDCK to maintain status quo with respect to encashing the bank guarantee.

Published: 04th November 2019 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 04:22 AM   |  A+A-

Palarivattom flyover in Kochi

Palarivattom flyover in Kochi | FILE PIC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala (RBDCK) Ltd has decided to initiate legal action to recover the Rs 4.72 crore furnished as bank guarantee by RDS Project Ltd, the contractor of Palarivattom flyover, for the construction of RBDCK office-cum-commercial complex at Kakkanad here.
The move follows the Kerala High Court directive asking RBDCK to maintain status quo with respect to encashing the bank guarantee.

“We will try to get the stay vacated to seize the bank guarantee deposited for the office-cum-commercial complex project. Since the matter is sub-judice in the High Court, we are taking legal opinion for approaching the court,” said an RBDCK official. 

The bank guarantee is used to charge the contractor for the lapses and contractual violations during the period of agreement. The official said work on the project, which started in 2014, was stalled in recent months due to public protests.

“The RDS Project’s contract will soon get cancelled for the inordinate delay in constructing the office-cum-complex,” said the official.  

On October 29, Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala had seized Rs 4.5 crore from RDS Project in the wake of the Palarivattom flyover issue. At present, RDS is not managing any RBDCK project in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RBDCK plans Palarivattom flyover
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp