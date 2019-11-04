Police stick to their guns on UAPA charges

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE : The state police, which have come under fire for detaining two college students under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) at Pantheerankavu here, have decided to stick to their stand on the arrests. They have also decided to continue the crackdown on Maoists in the region following suspicion that more persons are linked to the banned extremist outfit.

While CPM leaders have alleged that the students, Thwaha Fasal and Alan Shuhaib, were arrested in a false case, the police maintained UAPA was slapped on the duo based on solid evidence. CPM district secretary P Mohanan and DYFI national president Mohammed Riyaz visited the houses of the arrested youths and promised support to the families.

Meanwhile, the probe team remains clueless about the whereabouts of the third youth who fled the spot when Fasal and Shuhaib were arrested.

Their families said the youths did not know the third person. It is learnt the police seized articles supporting CPI (Maoist) from the bag of the absconding youth.

Court to hear bail pleas today

The Principal Sessions Court, Kozhikode, is likely to hear the bail petitions of Fasal and Shuhaib on Monday. On Saturday, advocate M K Dineshan, who appeared for the youths, argued the police could not slap UAPA against a person for supporting a banned party. “The police did not seize any documents from the students linking them to the banned CPI (Maoist). The case was registered based on police’s misunderstanding about the youths,” he said. The court had then postponed the matter to Monday for detailed hearing and for considering their bail pleas.

‘Fake case’

Families of the students alleged the police fabricated the case against their sons. Sabitha, Shuhaib’s mother, said, “The books police seized from his possession were bought before his birth. If he has been arrested for possessing the books, the police should slap UAPA charges against me first.”

Actor Sajitha Madathil, Shuhaib’s aunt, said police could not arrest a person for possessing a notice. She said she trusted Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’ statement that he will intervene in the matter. Aboobakkar, Fasal’s father, alleged his son shouted slogans supporting CPI (Maoist) while being taken to his house after the police threatened him to do so.

Will examine if UAPA charge holds against duo: Behera

T’Puram: The police will examine if the UAPA charge stands against the arrested students. State Police Chief Loknath Behera said ADGP (Law and Order) and IG (North Zone) have been directed to conduct an impartial inquiry into the matter. “After a detailed probe, it will be examined if the UAPA charge holds. Accordingly, a report will be submitted in court,” he said.