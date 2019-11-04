Home States Kerala

UAPA issue: Opposition stages walkout in Kerala Assembly

Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala equated Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who also holds the Home Portfolio, to Adolf Hitler of Nazi Germany. 

Published: 04th November 2019 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala assembly house

Kerala assembly house. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The recent arrest and invocation of anti-terror law UAPA on two CPM activists for their alleged Maoist links rocked the Kerala Assembly on Monday. 

Opposition UDF staged a walkout protesting denial of permission for an adjournment motion on the issue. Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala equated Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who also holds the Home Portfolio, to Adolf Hitler of Nazi Germany. 

Accusing the Chief Minister of giving a free hand for police to indulge in state terror, Chennithala said Kerala has become the first state to invoke the amended UAPA law with draconian provisions.

Pinarayi Vijayan repeated his stance that the state government will review the slapping of UAPA and will not allow misuse of the anti-terror law. He urged Opposition not to glorify Maoists and paint them as saints. 

