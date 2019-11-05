Home States Kerala

HC directs Kerala not to cremate Maoists killed in Palakkad encounter

The court passed the order on a petition filed by relatives of the Maoists seeking to quash the Palakkad Sessions Judge's order allowing the police to cremate the bodies of the two Maoists. 

Published: 05th November 2019 04:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 06:05 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court. (Photo| A Sanesh,EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the state government not to cremate the bodies of  Karthi and Manivasakam, the two Maoists who were allegedly killed in an encounter at Attappadi forest area in Palakkad district. The court orally observed that the government should clear the doubts regarding the incident.

Justice R Narayana Pisharadi ordered that the bodies should be preserved until further orders and posted the case on Friday.

The court passed the order on a petition filed by M Murukesan and Lakshmi, relatives of the Maoists seeking to quash the Palakkad Sessions Judge's order allowing the police to cremate the bodies of the two Maoists. The petitioners alleged that the Sessions Court issued the order without examining the Postmortem report. It's a custodial murder, not an encounter killing. Hence, a fair investigation is needed. The police violated the Supreme Court guidelines regarding encounter killings, the petitioners said.

The court also directed the state government to produce all the records relating to the case as well as the postmortem report. The bodies should be kept intact without being decomposed, held the court.

Senior Government Pleader Suman Chakravarthy submitted that the police had no objection to preserving the bodies for some more days. The bodies have been kept in the freezer for the past five days. However, there was every likelihood of the bodies getting decomposed. He also submitted that the police complied with all procedures in the matter. There was no violation of Supreme Court guidelines on encounter killings.

The petitioners also sought a directive to register an FIR against the police officers who were responsible for the killings. The petitioners submitted that if the bodies are cremated, it will deny the chances for re-postmortem.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maoists encounter Palakkad encounter Kerala High Court Custodial death
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp