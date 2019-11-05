Idukki collector approaches HC against Devikulam MLA

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Local Self-Government Minister A C Moideen informed the assembly on Monday that the Idukki district collector has approached the High Court to initiate contempt of court proceedings against Devikulam MLA S Rajendran.



The minister also added that the government has examined whether the stand taken by the MLA and others on the construction of an unauthorised building in Munnar violates the court order.

Asked what action has the government taken against the MLA for publicly rebuking a woman sub-collector for issuing a stop memo on the building, the minister said the government has received a detailed report from the district collector. He added the Revenue Department is looking into the report.

Rajendran rebuked former Devikulam sub-collector Renuraj after she tried to stop the unauthorised construction of a shopping complex in Munnar.