Minister recommends Vigilance probe into fraud in Works Department

The minister also issued orders to cancel the illegal licenses granted to contractor Subin George. 
 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Works Minister G Sudhakaran has recommended a Vigilance probe into the corruption and other irregularities unearthed in the department’s Ernakulam division and Aluva section offices. 

The minister had suspended three officers in connection with the cases recently. He had also issued an order to recover the losses from 14 other officers involved in the cases. They will have to pay Rs 1,77,62,492.

The government’s Finance Inspection Wing had reported several malpractice and misappropriation in these offices between 2013 and 2016. The malpractice included release of funds for unexecuted works, fabricating documents to waive off security deposit condition for contractors, irregularities in the distribution of bitumen and illegal allocation of contractor license.

The accused officers are superintending engineers Humayoon S, Baldev, Sujarani T S, Bindu KT, deputy superintending engineer Saleena A, executive engineers KS Jayaraj, Benny John, Shabu MT, assistant executive engineers Sajina SJ, Sunil S, assistant engineer Mejo George V, financial assistant Jerry J Thaikudan, administrative assistant P Sreerekha and overseer Sajeevkumar CK.  

