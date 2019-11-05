Palarivattom flyover graft: TO Sooraj, two others get bail

Home States Kerala

After spending 67 days in jail, the three accused in the Palarivattom flyover corruption case were given bail by the High Court on Monday. 

File photo of TO Sooraj, former Public Works Department secretary and an accused in the Palarivattom flyover graft case, being brought to the Vigilance Court, Muvattupuzha, on Thursday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After spending 67 days in jail, the three accused in the Palarivattom flyover corruption case were given bail by the High Court on Monday. 
The  first accused Sumeet Goyal, managing director of RDS Project Ltd, second accused MT Thankachan, former additional general manager, Roads and Bridges Development Corporation, and fourth accused TO Sooraj, former PWD secretary, got bail with strict conditions.

The court asked them to execute a bond for `2 lakh each, surrender their passport, cooperate with the VACB in disclosing their e-mail ID and telephone numbers and produce the mobile phones or other electronic gadgets used by them for communication if demanded by the investigating officer.  
They should also allow the agency to access the hardware and software of gadgets like mobile, laptop and computer.

The court observed that though the allegations were serious, the prosecution has no case that the further detention of the accused was  required for the recovery of further evidence. The VACB stated that there was no change of circumstance in the offence committed by them. The first accused was the kingpin of the entire transaction and is highly influential. 

