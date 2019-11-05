Home States Kerala

Thamarassery land grab case: Clean chit to Congress leaders

As per the complaint, the Congress leaders conspired to create a fake will to grab acres of prime land owned by retired magistrate Lincoln Abraham.

Published: 05th November 2019 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: In the land grab case at Thamarassery, involving DCC president T Siddique and other Congress leaders, DySP N V Abdul Khader has submitted a report to the rural SP stating the complaint in this regard as baseless. Besides, the police are unlikely to initiate further investigation in the case. 

Rural SP KG Simon said, “It was observed in the report that the complaint alleging land grab by forging the will of retired magistrate Lincoln Abraham was baseless. Also, the will possessed by the respondents have already been approved by the court. Hence, further investigation is not required in this case.”

It was based on a complaint lodged by A H Hafis that the rural SP directed Thamarassery DySP to submit a report after a preliminary probe. Statements of around 10 persons, including DCC president T Siddique, Congress leaders Habeeb Thambi and N K Abdul Rahman and complainant A H Hafis, were collected for preparing the report.   

As per the complaint, the Congress leaders conspired to create a fake will to grab acres of prime land owned by retired magistrate Lincoln Abraham. The alleged fraud occurred in 2015 when Congress was in power. Congress leaders helped forge the will of Lincoln to acquire the land he had willed in the name of his father’s memorial trust.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp