VS Achuthanandan discharged from hospital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Veteran CPM leader VS Achuthanandan was discharged from Sree Chitra Thirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology on Monday.

The former Chief Minister and the Administrative Reforms Commission chairman was admitted to the hospital after he experienced uneasiness following blood pressure variations.

In a medical bulletin, the hospital had said he was admitted with a “left thalamic bleed”. However, his health condition made significant progress since then. In a Facebook post, Achuthanandan said that he has been advised rest after his discharge.

“I was under the treatment for the past one week. Though I have been discharged, the instructions will be continued. However, I was constantly listening to the news. But I am sad that I couldn’t interact with the public. I have been asked to stay away from public functions till my chest infection is cured completely,” he wrote in his post.

Achuthanandan turned 96 on October 20. A seven-time legislator, he represents the Malampuzha constituency in the assembly.