Woman who abandoned baby in front of mosque arrested

The police on Monday arrested the mother of the newborn girl who was found abandoned at the entrance of a mosque at Manari in the city on October 28. 

Published: 05th November 2019 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 06:07 AM

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The police on Monday arrested the mother of the newborn girl who was found abandoned at the entrance of a mosque at Manari in the city on October 28. 

According to Panniyankara police, the 21-year-old woman, the second accused in the case, was taken into custody from her house at Varandarappilly in Thrissur on Sunday evening. The lover of the woman, who she claims to be the father of the child, is the first accused in the case. The youth, also 21, hailing from Kavanur in Malappuram, is yet to be arrested.

The newborn, who was found at the entrance of Islahiya Masjid, was first spotted by students of a nearby school. A letter found at the place said the baby was born on October 25 and pleaded someone to take care of her. 

Panniyankara station house officer Ramesan V said the investigation team zeroed in on the accused after examining the CCTV cameras in the area. “On the first day of the probe itself, local people had hinted about the presence of a motorcycle in the area. Further investigation in this direction led us to the accused. 
It was revealed that the youth had kept his motorcycle at the railway station and both reached the masjid on this vehicle,” said the officer. 

Police said the first accused fled the country on November 1 and efforts are on to arrest him.
The accused have been charged under Section 317 (exposure and abandonment of child under twelve years, by parent or person having care of it) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 75 (punishment for cruelty to child) of the Juvenile Justice Act.

Comments

